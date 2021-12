The Bentonville Police Department's Coffee With a Cop program is returning in January 2022.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Police Department (BPD) says it's excited to announce the return of the Coffee With A Cop program.

The first session of coffee and conversation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 8 a.m. at the Bentonville Police Department located at 908 SE 14th Street.

Local coffee shops wanting to partner with the BPD to host this community event in the future should contact Cpl. Adam McInnis or email Adam.McInnis@Bentonville.Arkansas.gov.