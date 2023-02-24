Former Bentonville pastor sentenced to 60 years in prison for sexual assault

Keenan Hord was arrested on charges of sexual indecency with a child out of Benton County.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A former pastor in Bentonville has taken a plea deal, pleading guilty to 13 counts of sexual assault on Friday, Feb. 24.

In August 2022, Hord was first arrested by Bentonville Police Department after a child abuse case was reported by First Baptist Church. On Aug. 23, he was charged with sexual indecency with a child and arrested two days later, according to officials.

In a search warrant, investigators said they found conversations on Hord's cell phone with potential victims and that after finding photos on his computer, there could have been 30 more potential victims.

On Oct. 3, 2022, Hord pleaded not guilty to his original charges of eight counts of sexual assault, three counts of distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and sexual indecency with a child.

However, on Feb. 24, 2023, he pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree sexual assault, a plea deal that adds up to 60 years in prison.

Hord was also a student pastor at a church in Memphis from 2011 to 2016.

