School board hears from Bentonville parents on possible rezoning plan

The district is considering rezoning where some students will attend starting in the fall of 2024.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Monday evening, Bentonville Schools heard from parents about a possible decision to relocate some students.

In order to address future overcrowding at two Bentonville elementary schools, the district is looking to rezone where some kindergarten through second-grade students will attend starting in the fall of 2024.

"[We're] looking at boundaries, taking in all the data sets and putting together the different concepts," said Genova Hoff Wallace, a planner with RSP and Associates, a consulting firm that works with schools to help plan for long-term growth.

"[If a] School is 102% full, it's overcrowded. When a teacher has more kids in the classroom she can't give as much attention to other kids. So if you have one building at 70% capacity, you have fewer kids in those classrooms," said one school board member.

RSP and Associates found over the next five years, Centerton Gamble and Vaughn Elementary will be overcrowded. So, it's planning to shift some of those students to Thomas Jefferson, Willowbrook Elementary School, and Central Park Elementary. Before that could happen, the district had to hear from parents first.

"I just don't think jerking them around from school to school is a fair thing to do," said one parent.

Some parents were worried this plan will impact their child's feeder school. "Concept 1A actually works out really well for us, because that keeps my daughter at Grimsley, who then will feed to West"

While the concept works well for some parents, other parents say it is a burden, "I bought my home in that neighborhood for the purpose of these three schools six years ago. So the idea of new people coming in, and shifting things around and changing my kid's lives is a little bit frustrating."

"How are we not going to be here again in two and a half years," asked another parent.

RSP said it will evaluate its prediction during the fall of the 2023/2024 school year.

To address parents' concerns about the possible changes, one district representative said "All of our schools are quality schools, and all of our programming within each school is the highest quality that you can provide..."

RSP and Associates said it came up with two concepts but only discussed 'concept A' during Monday's meeting. The firm says it looked at the lasting impact of the rezoning and transportation for kids.

Bentonville Schools will host another public comment meeting on May 23 at Old High Middle at 5:30 p.m. The board will make its decision on the rezoning in July.

