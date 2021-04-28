Bentonville officer helps flood victims escape from high water

The officer can be seen helping two women escape from their vehicles.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville officer was spotted helping residents stranded in high water Wednesday (April 28) morning as a torrential downpour caused widespread flooding in Northwest Arkansas.

Tammy Gilliland of Pea Ridge was able to capture photos of the rescue from safety on SE Walton Boulevard and Medical Center Parkway around 8:00 a.m.

Heavy rain is expected to continue through Wednesday into Thursday morning.

If you see a flooded street, do not attempt to cross it in your vehicle.