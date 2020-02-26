Bentonville native Bill Fields, once considered CEO heir apparent at Walmart, dies at 70

Fields was chairman and owner of Fields Texas Ltd., an Austin, Texas-based private investment and retail advisory firm that included a China sourcing component.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Texas businessman who was once considered the heir apparent to David Glass in the line of CEO leadership succession at Walmart Inc. has died.

William R. “Bill” Fields, a Bentonville native and former high-ranking executive for the world’s largest retailer, died Feb. 16. He was 70. Fields was on a business trip in Boston when he died in his sleep. The cause of death was determined to be natural causes.

Fields was chairman and owner of Fields Texas Ltd., an Austin, Texas-based private investment and retail advisory firm that included a China sourcing component. He started the holding company in 2003 with his wife, Lucia Fields.

In a statement provided to the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, Walmart said the following:

“Our Walmart family is deeply saddened by the passing of Bill Fields. Bill had a long and successful career at Walmart — rising from assistant manager to president & CEO of the Wal-Mart Stores division. He helped shape the company’s merchandising formula and use of technology. He was a visionary merchant who learned from Sam Walton and passed that knowledge on to many. He will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with his wife and family at this difficult time.”