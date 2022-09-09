Memorial run held in Bentonville for murdered Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher

Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed while jogging in Memphis. Local runners are honoring her by "finishing her run."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas community is showing its support for the Memphis native Eliza Fletcher, who was kidnapped and killed a week ago while running.

Friday morning, Sept. 9, over 100 runners met at Bentonville Square to honor Fletcher's life, by finishing her run.

“It’s really scary just because it could be anybody but the fact is so close to home and at a time that’s so mean you’re out here running sometimes by yourself it’s eye-opening but it could happen to anyone and it makes us more immune to that and more aware,” said organizer Allie Kaminski.

Kaminski is one of many who run in a group around Bentonville on Friday mornings. But today, the run represented more than a healthy lifestyle, it represented togetherness.

“It’s so important for people to realize that we're here to back them and they should be able to go for a run every day and not live in fear and not worry about coming home each day,” said Jenece Farmer.

Farmer and her friend said they aren’t runners, but they wanted the running community to know that they will stand with them through this hard time, even at 5:00 in the morning.



“If there’s a place where we can step out, spread a little hope, show people that we support them, then that’s what we are here to do,” Farmer said.

The run was meant not only to honor the life of Fletcher but also to help introduce runners to each other within the community. That way, runners can find a buddy and no one ever has to run alone.

Runners in Fayetteville are meeting on Sunday, Sept. 11, to do a similar run.

