Bentonville medical school site revealed; new name is Alice L. Walton School of Medicine

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Officials backing a new four-year medical school in Bentonville disclosed the next steps in its development Thursday (June 30), including a new name, building plans and location.

The independent, nonprofit medical school is the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. It was previously called Whole Health School of Medicine and Health Sciences from its original announcement in March 2021.

According to a news release, the medical school’s board of directors held its first meeting Thursday and voted unanimously to approve the name change.

