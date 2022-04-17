Bentonville man dies in vehicle crash

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Tugi Tagoilelagi.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville man is dead after losing control of his truck Saturday, April 16, night.

According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, 44-year-old Tugi Tagoilelagi was driving west on McNelly Rd. near Rolling Hills just before 8 p.m.

His Dodge RAM went off the road and hit a culvert before striking a tree and going airborne. The driver was ejected after the truck landed.

The report says conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.

