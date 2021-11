The Rink at Lawrence Plaza will be opening on Nov. 20 and remain open through Feb. 13

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville skating rink "The Rink at Lawrence Plaza" will be opening on November 20.

Tickets are now available for purchase online. Skating sessions are $7 per person and include skate rental. Family season pass memberships are $75 with a limit of 6 tickets per day.

Online ticket sales will close two hours before the session time.

This year, Bentonville has extended its ice skating season through Feb. 13.