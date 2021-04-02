Bentonville High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school

The student was arrested Thursday morning on-campus by a resource officer.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville High School has sent an alert out to parents stating that a student was arrested Thursday (Feb. 4) morning for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

According to Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones, the student was arrested on-site by a resource officer.

Jones said the officer was made away of the situation thanks to another student coming forward with critical information.

No one was injured on campus, and the school is working with the Bentonville Police Department about the incident.

Bentonville Schools will release more information about the situation to parents soon, Jones said.

"This incident is alarming to me and I know it is to you as well," Jones said. "Please talk with your student about the importance of speaking up as our student did today. I intend to share more information with you as we sort fact from rumors with the help of law enforcement."

The identity of the student has not been released.