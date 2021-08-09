Bentonville High School hosts 9/11 Memorial Service

The memorial service was to commemorate the 20 years since the 9/11 attacks and included the unveiling of a piece of metal from the World Trade Center buildings.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Saturday will mark 20 years since the September 11th terror attack and on Tuesday (Sept. 7) residents gathered at Bentonville High School to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost that day.

The school partnered with the Freedom Flag Foundation to host Tuesday's service, which included the unveiling of a piece of metal from one of the World Trade Center buildings that was gifted to the school.

Allison Low, a former teacher whose sister died during the September 11th attacks, shared her story during the memorial service with organizers saying it gave students more understanding about the emotional toll of 9/11.

"I think for them it's important to hear those, those primary stories. Those stories of people who were there whose lives were impacted goes a long way in helping them build understanding that's not just factual but emotional as well," said Lyndsey Randall, Bentonville High School World History teacher.