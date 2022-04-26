x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Local HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs launch outdoor collection at Walmart

The collection features 30 outdoor home and décor items inspired by Fixer to Fabulous stars Jenny and Dave Marrs.
Credit: Walmart

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas natives and stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous Jenny and Dave Marrs are launching a new outdoor collection at Walmart. 

The Marrs Collection for Better Homes & Garden features outdoor furniture, rugs, planters, lanterns and pendants. 

You can find neutral colors, natural wood and clay items in the collection. Most of the items are available now at Walmart stores and more should be launching soon.

Featured items include:

RELATED: Walmart’s top 6 execs earned a combined $60.311 million last year

RELATED: What to know before heading to a show at the Walmart AMP this year

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com

More Videos

In Other News

Community organizations ask for help after Arkansas declines federal rental assistance