Local HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs launch outdoor collection at Walmart

The collection features 30 outdoor home and décor items inspired by Fixer to Fabulous stars Jenny and Dave Marrs.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas natives and stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous Jenny and Dave Marrs are launching a new outdoor collection at Walmart.

The Marrs Collection for Better Homes & Garden features outdoor furniture, rugs, planters, lanterns and pendants.

You can find neutral colors, natural wood and clay items in the collection. Most of the items are available now at Walmart stores and more should be launching soon.

Featured items include:

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.