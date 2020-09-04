Bentonville first responders are being extra diligent with 9-1-1 calls due to coronavirus

If you are making a 9-1-1 call and expect an in-person response, you'll be asked questions related to the virus.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Every emergency call starts at the dispatch center.

Bentonville first responders are being extra diligent with calls because of coronavirus.

This is to make sure everyone remains safe.

"If we expose our responders, then they go to another call and further expose people in the public, expose other responders they make contact with, then could expose families, and it just kind of goes downhill from there," said Brittney Pullen, Bentonville Telecommunications Manager.

The caller is asked if they have been exposed to the virus, has a fever of 100.4 degrees or more, or has a cough or shortness of breath.

"Being exposed to infectious diseases is nothing new for first responders, but with this virus there have been major changes,” said Sgt. Gene Page, Bentonville Police Dept. Public Information Officer.

If a patient is severe enough to be taken to the hospital, the ambulances are cleaned and sterilized multiple times before being used again.

"We are decontaminating our ambulances at the hospital, and then they come back to the main fire station and we are doing a secondary decontamination there. The guys are doing what they need to do to stay healthy," said Deputy Fire Chief Curtis Sharp.

Sharp says one of the main priorities for the fire department is staying healthy.

"Get enough sleep, get good nutrition, and make sure your immune system is not compromised," Sharp said.