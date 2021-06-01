Bentonville firm CEI forms department for parks, trails, recreation work

The department was formed in response to the growing demand for outdoor recreation facilities and pathways across the region.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville firm CEI Engineering Associates Inc., which has about 150 employees in 10 offices throughout the country, has formed a new department focusing solely on outdoor recreation development.

CEI President and CEO Jeff Geurian said forming the department responds to the growing demand for outdoor recreation facilities and pathways across the region.

“To meet the multifaceted needs of existing and future clients, CEI has moved forward with establishing a team dedicated to the record growth and development of our region and other areas of the country desiring to provide their citizens with state-of-the-art recreational facilities,” Geurian said in a statement.

The company said Jacob Shy is the new department’s manager. Shy has over 15 years of experience predominantly focused on developing new parks and trails throughout Northwest Arkansas.