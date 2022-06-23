City of Bentonville warns residents of damaged gas lines, 'strong odor'

Three high pressure gas lines were damaged at the intersection of SE 3rd and SE D Street. Bentonville Fire Department crews are monitoring the air quality.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — At around 11 a.m. on Thursday, the City of Bentonville warned residents to avoid the scene of a high-pressure gas line that was hit on Southeast 3rd Street and Southeast D Street.

Three lines were damaged and are shut down at the intersection and Bentonville Fire Department crews are monitoring the air quality due to a "strong odor of natural gas" in the area.

There are also crews from Black Hills Energy that are also working to repair the break, the city said.

Officials say that if you are smelling a strong odor of natural gas inside your home or office building nearby, call 911.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates as they become available.

