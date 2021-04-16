Former Bentonville firefighter says he was drugged before Asian American attack

The attorney for the former Bentonville fire captain accused of assaulting an Asian American man in Hot Springs claims his client was drugged before the attack.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The attorney for a former Bentonville firefighter charged with attacking an Asian American man in Hot Springs says his client was unknowingly drugged at a bar before the altercation.

Ben Snodgrass resigned as a firefighter after being charged with misdemeanor battery and public intoxication in the March 13 attack outside a casino.

Snodgrass has pleaded not guilty

His attorney told The Sentinel-Record that the battery charge should be dropped.

The probable cause affidavit says Snodgrass attacked Liem Nguyen “for not being American.”