Bentonville fire crews battle business fire early Sunday morning

5NEWS staff first noticed the fire before 6 a.m. on our Jack Links camera that overlooks Walton Blvd. in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Firefighters in Bentonville spent early Sunday morning working a business fire in the city.

A Bentonville firefighter confirmed with 5NEWS staff that they are on the scene of a fire in the area of 22nd Street and Walton Blvd.

On scene, 5NEWS staff saw multiple departments working to put the fire out. The business is part of the South Walton Plaza but the specific businesses impacted at this point are not known.

An Uber driver shared this video with 5NEWS that he says he took at 5:50 a.m. as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

As of 7:30 a.m., crews remained on the scene as the building continued to smolder.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more.

