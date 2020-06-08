Bentonville Farmers Market makes top 10 ‘Best Unexpected Farmers Markets In the U.S.’

Garden and Health compiled a list of the best-unexpected farmers' markets in the U.S. to celebrate National Farmers Market Week.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Farmers Market made the top 10 in Garden and Health's ‘10 of The Best Unexpected Farmers Markets In the U.S.' list.

The list was made to celebrate National Farmers Market Week.

Garden and Health said this about Bentonville Farmers Market:

“If Bentonville sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the birthplace and headquarters of Walmart. But the town is also home to the Bentonville Farmers Market which is packed with vendors every Saturday morning, April through October. At the market, you can find items like farm-fresh produce, meats, cheeses, and handmade art and jewelry. The market is pet-friendly and even holds a dog-themed market once a year. Additionally, Bentonville Farmers Market offers two apps that allow market-goers to browse vendors and order ahead for pick up.”

Bentonville Farmers Market is back on the square every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Seniors and people at risk can shop at 7:30 a.m., and everyone attending over the age of 10 is required to wear a mask.

Watch: Bentonville Farmers Market 2018 Season

Bentonville Farmers Market has two free apps to make shopping easier, one to order ahead for pick-up and another to learn about the vendors.

Get the Vendor app HERE.

Get the Orders app HERE.