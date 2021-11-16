Bentonville family struggles to finish light display after father fell decorating

A Bentonville family is struggling to finish their yearly holiday light display after the father fell 18 feet while decorating.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — An eight-year, Bentonville tradition of bright lights, loud music and a line that goes for blocks might be dim, quiet and streets, empty. Mark and Crystal Valentine usually put on an extravagant light show at their house.

For the past five years, the family has collected donations for multiple sclerosis during the holiday season. But this year, the family needs their own fund because, husband and father, Mark fell 18 feet while decorating and is now in the hospital with several serious injuries.

“He has a collapsed lung and 10 broken ribs and six of them are double broken,” Crystal said.

The Valentine family had already agreed to discontinue the show to focus on family but Saturday’s incident solidified that decision.

“The idea was before Mark got hurt that this would be our biggest and best show yet. Now we’ll be happy to put on a show,” Crystal said.

As the family struggles to finish setting up the display, Monday was a turn of events with Crystal receiving an outpouring of love from the people in the North West Arkansas and light communities.

“People made cards for Mark we’ve gotten plants. It’s in a lot of different forms and a lot of help has come out," said Crystal. She added that people are coming from other states to help complete the display this Saturday.

Community members say the bright house on Edgewood is the heartbeat of the community.

“They’re a fantastic family and they’re not just a light show. They’re always the first ones to jump out and help anybody that needs help,” neighbor, Jarrod Lee said.