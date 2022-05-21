x
Bentonville commencement ceremony postponed due to inclement weather

The graduation ceremony for Bentonville High School is rescheduled for Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville commencement ceremonies have been postponed due to inclement weather. 

Weather conditions have forced us to reschedule commencement ceremonies this morning. Graduation for Bentonville High...

Posted by Bentonville Schools on Saturday, May 21, 2022

