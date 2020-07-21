3-year-old toddler dies in a hot car in Booneville, another child in critical condition

A 3-year-old is dead, and her 15-month-old sister is in critical condition after being found inside a hot car in Booneville Monday.

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl and an injury to her 15-month-old sister found in a hot car parked outside their mother's home in Booneville.

Kaylee Petchenik, 21, of Booneville contacted local police around 2 p.m. Monday (July 20) stating that when she awoke from a nap, her children were missing.

A Booneville officer who responded to the home found the children, both unconscious, lying in the back of the mother's car on the floorboard.

3-year-old Layken Petchenik was later pronounced dead at a Booneville hospital. Her body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

15-month-old Olivia Petchenik remains hospitalized in Little Rock. She is in stable, but critical condition, according to Arkansas State Police.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading an investigation into the child's death and will submit a case file to the Logan County prosecuting attorney for consideration.

Editor's Note: The original copy of this article stated that the kids were left in the car. This has not been confirmed by Arkansas State Police and the story has since been modified.