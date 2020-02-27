Bentonville chef named a James Beard semifinalist

Rafael Rios, founder and executive chef of Yeyo’s Mexican Grill in Bentonville, is one of 20 semifinalists in the category of Best Chef in the South.

The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its coveted annual awards Wednesday (Feb. 26) and a Bentonville chef is among the nominees.

Rafael Rios, founder and executive chef of Yeyo’s Mexican Grill in Bentonville, is one of 20 semifinalists in the category of Best Chef in the South. The region is comprised of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Puerto Rico.

Yeyo’s started in 2012, with a farm in Little Flock, which is still in operation, and a food truck on the Bentonville Square. Yeyo’s now has a food truck, a flagship restaurant in the 8th Street Market in Bentonville, a growing catering business and Yeyo’s Mezcaleria & Taqueria in Rogers.

Yeyo's We have no words but pure gratitude for our customers, family, frien... ds, team and everyone that continues to cheer for us. Congratulations to all the other nominees # 2020jamesbeardsemifinalistssouth @beardfoundation @chefrafrios