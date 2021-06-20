Bentonville Bike Festival wraps up

The first ever Bentonville Bike Festival saw thousands of people walk through the gate to watch professional BMX races and enjoy time with their families.

The festival hosted 70 local vendors, food trucks, and live music over the weekend. Admission was free to the community, organizers estimate over 10,000 people attended the three-day event.

Bike Fest was a result of Kenny Belaeys dream, partnered with the Walton Foundation, Pure Organics, Red Bull, and others they were able to bring the challenging courses to Bentonville.

“They have seen things they haven’t seen before,” so I think we have a big thing built up for the future,” says Belaey.