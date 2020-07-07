Bentonville Bike Fest 2020 canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

The Bentonville Bike Fest is canceling it's 2020 event and will look ahead to 2021.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Bike Fest 2020 has been canceled due to health concerns stemming from the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The best interests of the festival attendees, riders, vendors, and staff will always be our top priority,” said Bentonville Bike Fest Founder Kenny Belaey. “We’re putting 2020 behind us and planning for Bike Fest ’21. Please be safe and stay tuned for updates later this year. Keep the pedal to the medal!”

Bentonville Bike Fest 2020 was initially scheduled to take place on May 1-3 in conjunction with the Bentonville Film Festival. It was later rescheduled for August 7-9 but has since been scrapped.

Bentonville is one of the top biking destinations in the nation.