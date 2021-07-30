Bentonville Bicycle Playground gets international recognition

CBC Kids has recognized The Bentonville Bicycle Playground, as an example of great bike playgrounds around the world.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — CBC Kids has recognized The Bentonville Bicycle Playground as an example of great bike playgrounds around the world. CBC Kids is part of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

The bicycle playground has been in Bentonville since November 2016. It features bridges, tunnels, and a pump track.

Bentonville's kid-friendly cycling includes the Bentonville Bicycle Playground on A Street, beginner-friendly trails across the region, The Runway Bike Park at The Jones Center in Springdale, and The Railyard Bike Park in Rogers.

“It’s so important for us to instill the physical and mental health benefits of exercise and sports like cycling at a young age, so kids grow up to be well-rounded, healthy adults,” says J.T. Geren, spokesperson for OZ Trails. “Local features, like the Bentonville Bicycle Playground, are part of this mission.”

Other bike playgrounds featured in the CBC Kids article are in Copenhagen, Denmark, Perth, Australia, Fargo, N.C., and Fallon, Nev.

OZ Trails recently launched OZ Kids to get children on bicycles at an early age. OZ kids launched on July 3rd, during the OZ Kids Bike & Book Fest at the Bentonville Public Library.

OZ Kids will be hosting summer camps presented by Buddy Peggs this summer. The camps have two levels. Pedal Camps for children still use training wheels, and the second is The Pedal Adventure Camps for children ages 5-9 and a range of skill levels.

The camps are taking place in Bentonville, Rogers, and Fayetteville.