Bentonville announces new police chief

Ray Shastid was selected as the new Bentonville Chief of Police.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville has announced its new police chief.

Ray Shastid was selected as the new Bentonville Chief of Police Friday, Oct. 1.

Shastid currently leads the Operations Division at the Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and has served the Rogers and Bentonville communities for the past 21 years.

He's held various positions in law enforcement including a SWAT Team Commander, K9 Handler, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain. He also served as a Platoon Sergeant in the US Marine Corps Reserve from 2003-2018.

The previous police chief, Jon Simpson, retired on Sept. 30, 2021. He was with the BPD for 27 years.

“Chief Shastid has demonstrated a career of integrity and exemplary service and we are fortunate to have someone with his level of expertise lead the Bentonville Police Department,” Mayor Stephanie Orman said.