Protests continue at Bentonville Square after Arkansas abortion ban goes into effect

Dozens of protestors both for and against abortions were at the Bentonville Square to protest their beliefs.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — It's been just over one week since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Arkansas' trigger laws have been enacted.

An abortion-rights event was organized Saturday, July 2, at the Bentonville Square.

“It’s important, especially for young people and young women that they should know that they have a way to speak even in a state that doesn’t want them to be heard,” said organizer Juliet Gore.

Gore says she grew up in a pro-life family but is now pro-choice as an adult. She is very passionate about the foster care system, which is why she organized this protest.

“This just isn’t the way to save children. I guess for me, what it actually does come down to is children and families because that’s the kind of home I was raised in. A lot of people don’t understand that abortion is healthcare and abortion does help save lives specifically women and mothers’ lives,” explained Gore.

Protests like this one in Bentonville have been held in cities all across the nation and in the Natural State. Anti-abortion activists were also on the square and say there are other alternatives to the banned procedure.

"And so when we go out to abortion clinics in such, our message is please don’t kill your baby, we’ll help you, we’ll adopt your baby,” said anti-abortion protestor, Micah.

Micah's family works in the foster care system, and he says he is in training to become a foster care parent because he believes in protecting the unborn life.

“We need to be involved in caring for orphans in our culture. I think that is really the job of Christians," he said.

With both parties protesting their beliefs at the Bentonville Square, it was overall peaceful with open conversations happening from those for and against abortions.

