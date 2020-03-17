Bentonville 2020 Spring Tree Giveaway

The city will host its 19th Annual Tree Giveaway on April 18.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The City of Bentonville will host its nineteenth consecutive tree giveaway on Apr. 18.

Approximately 400 trees will be available to give to Bentonville residents.

The goal of the giveaway is to increase the city’s overall tree canopy, promote a healthier environment and improve the physical appearance and visual character of the built environment.

The Spring Tree Giveaway will take place at the city's community center from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

To qualify for the tree giveaway, you must be a Bentonville resident living within city limits.

A City of Bentonville utility bill and ID will be required as proof of residency.

Pre-registration is available which enables participants to receive advanced residential verification and tree reservation.

A limited number of trees will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who did not pre-register.

Available species include (subject to change):

three-gallon Red Maple

five-gallon Redbud

three-gallon Bald Cypress

three-gallon Chinese Pistache

three-gallon Pin Oak

On Mar. 31 the pre-registration link will be posted to the city website.

The giveaway is made possible by the city’s Tree & Landscape Advisory Committee, the Bentonville Parks Conservancy, Steuart Walton, and the Walton Family Foundation.