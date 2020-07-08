x
Audit requested for Benton County Volunteer Fire Department for "questionable spending"

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An audit of the Benton County Volunteer Fire Department has been requested by Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith due to "questionable spending." 

"Investigators from the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently conducting an investigation that has uncovered questionable spending from the Benton County Volunteer Fire Department that requires a formal audit," Smith said.  

The department was run by Marc Trollinger, former Benton County Fire Marshall, during the time in question. Trollinger passed away from a car crash on I-49 in July of 2020. 

The Benton County Sheriff's Office has declined to comment on the investigation since it is currently ongoing. 

When asked about the audit, Smith gave the following response: "Based on what I know now, at the conclusion of the audit this case will be closed and open to the public. At this point, I do not anticipate charges against any other individual.” 

