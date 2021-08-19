Benton County top large county in the state for average weekly wages

Benton Co. ranked 33 among the nation’s 343 largest U.S. counties in terms of average weekly wages. Washington County ranked 289.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County, Ark., home of the world’s largest retailer and one of the largest global shipping and logistics companies, ranked 33 among the nation’s 343 largest U.S. counties in terms of average weekly wages.

Only three Arkansas counties are in the group of 343.

Average weekly wages in Benton County were $1,631 in the first quarter of 2021, up 8.2% compared with the 2020 quarter, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics posted Wednesday (Aug. 18).

The county had an estimated 7,300 business establishments, the BLS reported.

The county is home to Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. and Lowell-based J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Pulaski County was 237 on the list with average weekly wages of $1,060 during the quarter, up 2.9% compared with the same quarter in 2020.