Benton Co. standoff involving SWAT ends with tear gas deployed, man's arrest

A man was taken into custody by Benton County deputies following a standoff outside his RV Wednesday morning.

AVOCA, Ark. — A standoff between police and a man barricaded inside a home in rural Benton County Wednesday, Nov. 17, ended with an arrest.

According to Benton County PIO Shannon Jenkins, deputies arrived at RV parked off Hwy. 62 for a mental commit order evaluation for the man arrested.

When deputies got on the scene, Jenkins said the man refused to speak with them and barricaded him inside the residence.

The deputies backed away from the RV and called SWAT.

After negotiations with the man failed, Jenkins said, police deployed tear gas rounds into the RV, and the man came out. Jenkins says deputies spotted a knife on the man when he exited his home, and less-than-lethal rounds were used to subdue him.

The man was taken into custody by deputies. It's unclear at this time what charges the man will face.