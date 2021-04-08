Benton County Sheriff's Office searching for vehicle theft suspect

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a vehicle theft suspect.
An individual seen in a video is wanted for questioning in a vehicle theft that occurred on Monday (Aug 2).
The theft occurred in a neighborhood off Hwy 264 in Cave Springs.
The individual is believed to be traveling with a partner driving a white smaller SUV.
If you have any information on the individual seen in the video, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Simpson at Jeff.simpson@bentoncountyar.gov or 479.271.1008.