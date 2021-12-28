Benton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

17-year-old Mikayla Smith is 5'8" tall and weighs around 210 lbs.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing/runaway teen out of Rogers.

According to deputies, 17-year-old Mikayla Smith is believed to be in the Fayetteville area.

Mikayla is 5'8" tall and weighs around 210 lbs. She has multiple tattoos including one that reads " Cry Baby" on her left hand.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Stuart with the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 479.271.1008 extension 3646 or email him at patrick.stuart@bentoncountyar.gov.