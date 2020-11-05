Benton County detective adopts local high school senior

GENTRY, Arkansas — Detective Blaine Miller with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office recently adopted Casey Ward, a Gentry High School senior.
Casey wants to be a police officer.
Men and women in law enforcement came together and provided gifts to Casey for his special day and conducted a lights and sirens drive by.
Benton County Sheriff’s Department shared the news on their Facebook page and wrote, “Congrats Casey. We wish you a bright future and hope to see you have a long successful career in law enforcement one day.”
Members of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Gentry Police Department, and Benton County Parole and Probation donated time and gifts to Casey.
