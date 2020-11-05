Benton County detective adopts local high school senior

Detective Blaine Miller adopted Casey Ward, a senior at Gentry High School who hopes to become a police officer one day.

GENTRY, Arkansas — Detective Blaine Miller with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office recently adopted Casey Ward, a Gentry High School senior.

Casey wants to be a police officer.

Men and women in law enforcement came together and provided gifts to Casey for his special day and conducted a lights and sirens drive by.

Benton County Sheriff’s Department shared the news on their Facebook page and wrote, “Congrats Casey. We wish you a bright future and hope to see you have a long successful career in law enforcement one day.”