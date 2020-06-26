Local police search for two people wanted for questioning in regard to an accident with injuries

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the two individuals in these photos.
They are wanted for questioning regarding a motor vehicle accident resulting in injuries, according to BCSO.
They were seen driving a Black Chevrolet pickup with a Leer bed cover.
Their last known address is in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
If you have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact Deputy Langert at john.langert@bentoncountyar.gov or call (479) 273-5532.