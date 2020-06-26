Local police search for two people wanted for questioning in regard to an accident with injuries

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for the two people seen in these photos. If you have information please contact Deputy Langert at (479) 273-5532.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the two individuals in these photos.

They are wanted for questioning regarding a motor vehicle accident resulting in injuries, according to BCSO.

They were seen driving a Black Chevrolet pickup with a Leer bed cover.

Their last known address is in Fayetteville, Arkansas.