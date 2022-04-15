Benton County officials teach residents about emergency alert system

Washington and Benton Counties are moving towards online emergency alerts for Northwest Arkansas residents.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — After the recent severe storms and tornadoes across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, many people had complaints about a lack of weather alerts.

Benton County officials explained how to sign up for severe weather alerts during a virtual event on Thursday, April 14.

"So, we can no longer really rely on outdoor sirens to warn us about these storms," said Michael Waddle, Benton Co. Director of Emergency Management.

Waddle let residents know there are other ways to get notified about severe storms.

"It's important to take a look at some of these tech options out there,” Waddle.

Benton County officials explained how to sign up for the countywide BC Alert system.

"Here's the great thing whenever you sign up for BC Alerts, you're automatically signed up for tornado warnings,” said Benton County Director of Communications Melody Kwok.

The alert system can also warn you of things happening in the county besides severe weather.

"If we have a missing person, we could put out a be on the lookout alert for that missing person," Waddle said.

To signup, you'll have to visit BCAlert.com and fill out an application with your name, address, password, and what notifications you would like to receive. You'll also be asked for your phone or email.

"Where you can decide where you want to be notified through BC Alerts," Kwok said.

Those alerts will come across your smartphone like other notifications and if you receive a warning, they ask you to take them seriously.

“Immediately take action if that alert hits your phone," Waddle said.

During Springdale’s tornado, Benton County says that 24,000 people were signed up for alerts. Officials want people to know you will not get an alert if you are not in the area of the warning.

