x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Search for missing woman in Benton County underway

Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge.
Credit: Dawn Rene Wynn

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman.

Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge.

Wynn is 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighs between 150 and 170 pounds and has short black hair.

Officials say she is believed to be headed to northeastern Oklahoma but has ties in southwestern Missouri.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-273-5532.

Credit: Dawn Rene Wynn

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Springdale Boy Scout trying to add lifejacket loaner stations on Beaver Lake

Before You Leave, Check This Out