Benton County man facing 1 charge of internet stalking of a child

Detectives said Groseclos was told "several times" by police posing as the minor that she was underaged.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to court documents, a 28-year-old Benton County man was arrested for internet stalking of a child after allegedly attempting to meet up with a girl under 15 "to engage in sexual activity."

The man, identified in the documents as Fletcher Groseclos of Bentonville, was arrested on Thursday, June 29 due to a sting conducted by Siloam Springs police detectives posing as the minor.

Siloam Springs detectives say Groseclos first sent a direct message on May 29 to the minor on a website known as a "place where adults go to meet young teenagers," the affidavit states. The specific website was redacted in the court documents.

Detectives said Groseclos was told "several times" by police posing as the minor that she was underaged. The exact age given was not released in court documents, however, the charges against Groseclos relate to minors under the age of 15.

Over the course of the month, officials say Groseclos continued to message detectives (whom he thought to be a minor) reportedly switching to chatting over text messages.

On Thursday, June 29, detectives said Groseclos' drove to Siloam Springs to pick up the underage girl, planning to take her back to his home in Bentonville to have sex. When he arrived at the location, officers said they confirmed his identity "by the photos he had sent" and arrested him.

According to court documents, Plan B was found in his vehicle along with a receipt showing he had bought the contraceptive five minutes before he arrived at the meeting location. Police say they also found two boxes of condoms in his vehicle.

After Groseclos' arrest, court documents state a Bentonville police detective said he was also talking with Groseclos while undercover as an underage girl as part of a separate investigation. The detective said those messages were sexual in nature.

Groseclos is facing one charge of internet stalking of a child, which is a Class Y felony. He's ordered not to have unsupervised contact with minors. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 7, 2023, at Benton County Circuit Court.

At the time of Groseclos' arrest, he was an employee at KFSM. We reached out to station management who declined to comment on the matter.