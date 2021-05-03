Benton County judge's parking spot dispute leads to investigation

A video posted to Twitter shows Karren throwing his cane to the ground as he confronts former Arkansas Speaker of the House Davy Carter.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An investigation has been opened against Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren following a confrontation with a former lawmaker over a parking spot.

Carter said it all started over his son parking in a government-owned parking lot next to the 21c in Bentonville at around 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Carter claims in a tweet that his son parked in the lot outside of the restricted hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

While returning to their vehicles from dinner, Carter says Karren berated members of his family over his son's truck being parked in his space.

"My son and wife repeatedly apologized to him and my son unsuccessfully tried to explain to him that he thought, per the signs, that after 5:00 pm anyone could park there. They were both met with rabid fury and anger," Carter said.

Carter confronted Karren about his actions towards his family, and a bystander caught the end of their altercation. The video has since been removed from Twitter.

Carter claims Karren had a gun strapped to his hip during the entire incident.

On Monday, the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission said it was aware of the video involving Karren and that an investigation was being opened into the incident.