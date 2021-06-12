Police: Benton County Circuit Judge hit by vehicle while using crosswalk

Judge John Scott sustained injuries due to the crash and was transported by EMS to an area hospital.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott is recovering in a hospital after being struck by a vehicle while using a crosswalk on Monday, Dec. 6.

Taylor Brady with the Bentonville Police Department said emergency crews were called out to the intersection of NE 2nd Street and NE A Street in Bentonville regarding a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. Once on the scene, officers and paramedics learned that Benton County Circuit Judge John Scott was the pedestrian hit.

Brady says that Scott sustained injuries due to the crash and was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Brady said his condition is listed as stable, and his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Bentonville PD did not say if any charges had been filed due to the incident.