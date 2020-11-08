x
Benton County inmates learn about gardening while providing produce to community

Last week BSCO’s work detail crew took over 30 pounds of tomatoes and okra to the NWA Food Bank.
Credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) ‘Inmate Garden Program’ gives inmates the chance to learn a new skill while in custody.

It also allows the inmates to do something positive for their community, as they provide fresh fruits and vegetables to food pantries around Benton County under the ‘Community First Initiative.’

Last week BSCO’s work detail crew took over 30 pounds of tomatoes and okra to the NWA Food Bank.

BSCO says “This crew has taken a lot of pride in the harvesting of fruits and vegetables and knowing that it’s going back into the community.”

