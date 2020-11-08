Benton County inmates learn about gardening while providing produce to community

Last week our Work Detail crew took over 30 lbs of tomatoes and okra to the NWA Food Bank. The Inmate Garden Program allows inmates the opportunity to learn a skill set while in custody and provide fresh fruits and vegetables to food pantries around Benton County under the Community First Initiative. This crew has taken a lot of pride in the harvesting of fruits and vegetables and knowing that it’s going back into the community. #CommunityFirst #ProtectBenCo