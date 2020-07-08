Local students show off their livestock virtually for the Benton County Fair

Livestock showing at the Benton County Fair has gone virtual due to the current COVID-19 pandemic in Northwest Arkansas.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — On Friday (Aug. 7) at 7 p.m., pre-bidding opens for the Junior Premium Livestock sale on cmcauctions.com.

The Benton County Fair had to go virtual with their livestock show this year, but you can find photos and videos of the animals on the CMC website and the fairgrounds Facebook page.

"In the livestock barn this week, we had goats, dairy cows, a cattle and the pigs were today," Susan Koehler, the Benton County Fairgrounds manager said.

Kids still got a chance to show their livestock after working all year.

Kids and families say they miss the crowds of people who attend their shows, but some kids think the virtual alternative is better for the animals.

"It's a lot less hectic because people usually like to open the gates and mess with the pigs a lot, so now the pigs are a lot calmer without the crowds," Gentry High School student Kaitlyn Casewell told 5NEWS.