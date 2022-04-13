Crews perform water rescue near Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport

According to BCEM, the rescue happened at Highway 264 and Bryant near the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County Emergency Management (BCEM) says one water rescue was carried out on Wednesday, April 13, due to flash flooding from heavy rain.

Details on how many people were rescued or their condition were not immediately available from BCEM.

A flash flood warning has been issued in Benton County through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Do not drive over the water if you are traveling in a vehicle and come across a flooded road. Your car could stall and be swept away in the water.

Flash Flood Warning from 4/13/2022 8:43 AM to 1:00 PM CDT for Benton County, AR Posted by Benton County Division of Public Safety on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

According to Benton County officials, the following roads are impacted by flooding:

Bryant Place: Closed at culvert crossing

Closed at culvert crossing Callis Road: Closed due to flooding

Closed due to flooding Dickson Road: Closed at low water slab

Closed at low water slab Fruitwood Road: Closed at the bridge west of Wildwood Way

Closed at the bridge west of Wildwood Way Gailey Hollow Road: Closed at the intersection of Logan Cave Road

Closed at the intersection of Logan Cave Road Gooseberry Road : Closed due to flooding

: Closed due to flooding Peach Orchard Road: Closed due to flooding

Closed due to flooding Pearl Road: Closed at low water slab

Closed at low water slab W. Pierce Road: Closed at low water slab

Closed at low water slab Roupe Road: Closed due to flooding

Closed due to flooding Spanker Creek Road: Low water slab closed

Low water slab closed Steward Road: Closed at the end of the road going towards Logan Cave Road.

Closed at the end of the road going towards Logan Cave Road. Sugar Creek Road: Closed at the intersection of Harris Road (low water slab)

Closed at the intersection of Harris Road (low water slab) Youngs Road: Closed due to flooding

