Benton County deputy laid to rest after passing away on Thanksgiving

Benton County Deputy Joshua Pierson was laid to rest on Thursday, Dec. 2, after passing away from COVID-19.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Fellow members of law enforcement and family came to pay their respects Thursday, Dec. 2, after Benton County Deputy Joshua Pierson died after a battle with COVID-19.

A precession started at the sheriff’s office and ended at Cross Church in Rogers where the service was held. Pierson was 39 years old and spent the last 10 years serving his community at the Sheriff’s office, most recently he worked in the judicial division.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway says Pierson had a big heart, loved his friends, family and loved his kids more than anything.

“Josh Pierson’s name will stand for a long time. He was an honorable man. Very fitting for him. The love, honor, respect that Josh leaves with his good name will last a lifetime. He brought pride and honor to the badge daily,” Sheriff Holloway said.

Before Deputy Pierson graduated from the police academy in 2011, he served our country in the army as a paralegal for 7 years, doing two tours in Afghanistan and Kosovo.

“He was truly honorable, and he loved this country, and he did serve it well. He had a heart for people and his love for the Lord was so very apparent to me,” said Destin Cacippo.

Destin Cacippo was a good friend of Pierson spoke at the service. He remembers back to when he went on a ride-along with Pierson.

“After all that excitement, I did witness something truly special. I saw a true servant leader. One that sought no recognition. I witnessed him stop and help this random guy that was having trouble with his fence,” Cacippo said.