Benton County to consider becoming 'Bill of Rights Sanctuary'

On Tuesday (Feb. 18) Benton County will consider an ordinance on a gun sanctuary resolution

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Benton County Quorum Court will be meeting Tuesday (Feb. 18) night to discuss a Bill of Rights Sanctuary proposal.

The public meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the third floor meeting room of the Benton County Administration Building.

The proposed ordinance, if approved, would provide protection of certain "unalienable" rights, otherwise known as the Bill of Rights, to Benton County residents.

Public comments are allowed after the committee members discussion on each item on the agenda. Public comments are limited to a total of 15 minutes for each item and are limited to three minutes per person.

Earlier this month, the sheriff of LeFlore County declared it a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

In January, the Scott County Quorum Court passed a Bill of Rights Sanctuary.