Benton County Clerk's Office temporarily limits services at Rogers location due to COVID-19

ROGERS, Arkansas — Due to COVID19, Benton County Clerk’s Office (BCCO) located at 2111 W Walnut St. in Rogers will offer limited services temporarily, remaining open only to allow early voting.

Voters will be able to cast a ballot or drop-off an absentee ballot at this location, which will be staffed by The Benton County Election Commission during early voting to ensure citizens are able to vote in the runoff election.