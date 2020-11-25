x
Benton County Clerk's Office temporarily limits services at Rogers location due to COVID-19

The office located on Walnut St. in Rogers will remain open to allow early voting, but all other services will be unavailable temporarily.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Due to COVID19, Benton County Clerk’s Office (BCCO) located at 2111 W Walnut St. in Rogers will offer limited services temporarily, remaining open only to allow early voting.

Voters will be able to cast a ballot or drop-off an absentee ballot at this location, which will be staffed by The Benton County Election Commission during early voting to ensure citizens are able to vote in the runoff election. 

Other open satellite locations for Benton County Clerk services are at the following locations: 

  • Bentonville - 215 E. Central Avenue
  • Siloam Springs - 707 S Lincoln Street

BCCO will notify the public when this office reopens.

