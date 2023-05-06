Benton County 17-year-old reported missing

Officials believe she could be with friends in McDonald or Barry County, Missouri.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — 17-year-old Serenity Lynne Black has been reported missing by the Benton County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, after reportedly telling friends she was running away and going to go live with her grandmother.

However, officials report that she is suspected to be in McDonald or Barry County, Missouri with friends.

Serenity Black has hazel eyes, and brown hair, and is roughly 5 foot 7 inches tall.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Keshia Millsap with Benton County police at (479) 271-1008, extension 3640.

