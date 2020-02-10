x
Benton Co. Sheriff’s Office to host “Costumes Candy and Cops Carnival”

Families looking for socially-distanced Halloween options are sure to have a 'Boo-tiful' time at this drive-thru style trunk-or-treat event.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is hosting a drive-thru style trunk-or-treat event the night before Halloween.

“Costumes Candy and Cops Carnival” will be held at the Benton County Fair Grounds from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 30).

Families looking for a socially-distanced option for Halloween celebrations are sure to have a ‘BOO-tiful’ time at the trunk-or-treat, which will include a fun trunk-or-treat drive-thru, costumes, cops and of course, lots of candy!

For more information, visit the "Costumes Candy and Cops Carnival" Facebook page.

