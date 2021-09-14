Benton Co. Sheriff not requiring employee vaccinations

The Sheriff's Office's press release says that it will not enforce vaccine mandates on its employees or residents of Benton Co.

On Tuesday (Sept. 14), the Benton County Sheriff released a statement that began addressing the pandemic and the entrance of mask mandates.

"The issue with these forced mandates, they are clear violations of our constitutional rights," said Sheriff Shawn Holloway in the release. "I opposed the mask mandates and stated we would not enforce them at the time."

The Sheriff went on to address the new vaccine mandate facing the community and says his office will not require employees to get the COVID-9 vaccine.

"I will not be forcing any employees of the Benton County Sherriff's Office to be vaccinated," said Sheriff Holloway. "I also will not be enforcing these unconstitutional vaccine mandates on our citizens of Benton County to steal their freedom of choice."

Washington County announced Friday (Sept. 10) that county employees will not be required to get vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID test.